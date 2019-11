A scale model of the Sikorsky-Boeing SB>1 Defiant™ undergoes testing at the AEDC National Full-Scale Aerodynamics Complex at Moffett Field in Mountain View, Calif. The goal of the wind tunnel test was to validate the aerodynamic performance and flight mechanics of Sikorsky’s X2 Technology™ aircraft. These configurations, which are being utilized on the SB>1 Defiant™, include a lift-offset coaxial rotor system, composite fuselage and rear-mounted pusher propulsor that provides increased speed.