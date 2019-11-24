Northrop Grumman opens office in Poland

Northrop Grumman recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and reception for the opening of its first office in Warsaw, Poland.

U.S. Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher and representatives of the Polish Ministry of National Defence and government were among the guests as Northrop Grumman leaders officially opened the 12,000-square-foot office in the heart of Warsaw.

Northrop Grumman is an important partner for Poland’s military defense and is committed to helping Poland modernize its air and missile defense capabilities. Recently, Poland has become Northrop Grumman’s first international customer for the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System, enabling it to integrate current and future capabilities.

“Poland will be the first allied nation to acquire the IBCS and will field it nearly concurrently with the U.S. Army, meaning Poland is getting the latest technology and most innovative product,” said Ambassador Mosbacher. “Northrop Grumman’s commitment to Poland is another fine example of a strong U.S. investment that is creating competitive, skilled and highly desirable positions in Poland, specifically in the defense industry. Like our U.S. firms, the United States is committed to build a strong partnership in the area of security cooperation with Poland.”

The Polish government selected Northrop Grumman’s state-of-the-art Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Battle Command System (IBCS) to serve as the centerpiece of the country’s modernization strategy for air and missile defense capability and has the largest installed base of the Northrop Grumman MK44 Bushmaster® Chain Gun® worldwide. The office in Warsaw will enhance progress on the WISLA medium-range air and missile defense program and other efforts with Poland’s government and industries, and will serve as the company’s Poland headquarters.

“Northrop Grumman brings a wide array of capabilities that can help sustain enduring security to Poland and the rest of Europe,” said Dan Verwiel, vice president and general manager, missile defense and protective systems, Northrop Grumman. “IBCS will deliver the most advanced and capable C4I system for IAMD in Poland and we look forward to supporting Poland and our European allies in the future with industry leading solutions.”