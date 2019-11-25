Air Force IDs two pilots killed in T-38 mishap

The U.S. Air Force has identified the two pilots killed in a T-38 mishap at Vance Air Force Base, Okla, Nov. 21.

Lt. Col. John “Matt” Kincade, 47, was an instructor pilot assigned to the 5th Flying Training Squadron. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Second Lt. Travis B. Wilkie, 23, was a student pilot assigned to the 71st Student Squadron. He is survived by his wife, parents and sister.

Two T-38 aircraft were performing a formation training mission when the incident occurred during the landing phase.

One T-38 aircraft, with its nose broken, landed upside down during the landing phase of the mission, officials said. It slid several yards, coming to rest in a grassy area. The other T-38 landed upright.

Vance emergency response personnel responded to the scene to treat casualties and assist in recovery efforts.

“We are a close-knit family,” Col. Corey Simmons said, 71st Flying Training Wing commander, “and when tragedies like this occur, every member of the U.S. military, Vance, Enid, feels it.”

An investigation is currently underway.