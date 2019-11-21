Two airmen die in T-38 mishap

Two Airmen stationed at Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma were killed in a mishap at approximately 9:10 a.m., CST, Nov. 21.

The mishap involved two T-38 Talon aircraft assigned to Vance. At the time of the accident, the aircraft were performing a training mission.

Vance emergency response personnel are on scene to treat casualties and assist in recovery efforts. Names of the deceased will be withheld pending next of kin notification. A safety investigation team will investigate the incident.

The T-38 Talon is a twin-engine, high-altitude, supersonic jet trainer used in a variety of roles because of its design, economy of operations, ease of maintenance, high performance and exceptional safety record.

Air Education and Training Command is the primary user of the T-38 for joint specialized undergraduate pilot training. Air Combat Command, Air Force Materiel Command and NASA also use the T-38A in various roles.

The mission of the 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance is to develop professional Airmen, deliver world class U.S. and allied pilots and deploy combat-ready warriors. Vance is responsible for training Air Force and allied student pilots for worldwide deployment and Aerospace Expeditionary Force support. The wing reports to Air Education and Training Command.