News Briefs – November 27, 2019

Oklahoma base resumes flights following fatal crash

Vance Air Force Base in northwestern Oklahoma has resumed some flight operations following a training jet crash that killed two airmen.

The Enid News & Eagle reports aircraft from other bases were allowed to return Nov. 25 to the base in Enid, about 65 miles northwest of Oklahoma City and training operations were to resume Tuesday.

Base officials did not immediately return a phone call for comment Nov. 26 morning.

Wing commander Col. Corey Simmons suspended flight operations through the weekend following the Thursday morning accident involving two T-38 Talon jets.

Killed were instruct Lt. Col. John “Matt” Kincade and student pilot Lt. Travis Wilkie. Two airmen on the second jet were not injured.

Simmons said an investigation into the cause of the accident could take 30 to 60 days. AP



Russia shows its latest weapon to US inspectors

The Russian military says it has shown its latest hypersonic weapon to U.S. inspectors.

The Defense Ministry said Nov. 26 that it demonstrated the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle to a team of U.S. inspectors this week as part of transparency measures under the New Start nuclear arms treaty with the U.S. It said the new weapon will be put on combat duty in December.

Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled the Avangard in 2018 along with other prospective weapons, noting that its ability to make sharp maneuvers on its way to a target will render missile defense useless.

The military said the Avangard is capable of flying 27 times faster than the speed of sound. Putin said its creation represented a technological breakthrough comparable to the 1957 Soviet launch of the first satellite. AP



Report: Turkey to start testing Russian S-400 defense system

Turkish media say Turkey is poised to begin testing Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, despite threats of sanctions from the United States.

The Milliyet newspaper, which has close links to the government, said Nov. 25 that the military is planning to test the S-400s that are currently deployed at an airbase in the outskirts of the Ankara.

Turkey took delivery of two Russian S-400 batteries this year, dismissing warnings from the United States that they pose a threat to NATO security. As a result, Washington suspended Turkish participation in the multinational F-35 fighter jet program.

U.S. legislators have warned of sanctions if Turkey activates the system. AP