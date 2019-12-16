Headlines – December 16, 2019

News

Trump admin intends to announce withdrawal of about 4,000 troops from Afghanistan-

The Trump administration intends to announce the drawdown of about 4,000 troops from Afghanistan as early next week, according to three current and former U.S. officials. The withdrawal will leave between 8,000 and 9,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan, the officials said.



Navy pilots demand more be armed on bases in letter to lawmakers and military brass-

Dozens of U.S. Navy pilots have written a letter demanding Capitol Hill lawmakers and top military brass allow more pilots to carry arms on bases, and allow those standing watch at flight schools across the country to be armed in the wake of the deadly shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola by a Saudi officer training there.



Pentagon eyes big expansion of foreign military training program-

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper wants to drastically expand the foreign military training program despite fallout stemming from the deadly shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., that claimed the lives of three service members and wounded eight others.





Business

With Boeing no-bid, Northrop is the likely maker of US Air Force’s next-generation ICBMs-

Boeing declined to bid on the U.S. Air Force’s Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program by the deadline of Dec. 13, leaving Northrop Grumman as the de facto winner of the contract.



New, low-cost Air Force ISR drone prototype flies 2.5 days-

While other commercial and military drones have flown longer, the two and a half day flight of the Air Force’s latest unmanned aircraft prototype this week does represent a kind of breakthrough for the U.S. military: proving that commercial technology can be adapted to build affordable long-endurance and highly capable surveillance drones.



Palantir deepens its Pentagon business with new $110 million Army contract-

The Army will turn to Palantir Technologies to piece together thousands of complex data sets containing information on U.S. soldiers and the expansive military arsenal that supports them, the Defense Department announced Dec. 13.



BAE Systems awarded $249.2 million modification for self-propelled Howitzers-

BAE Systems Land & Armaments received a $249.2 million modification Dec. 13 to provide ammunition and support for self-propelled Howitzer vehicles for the U.S. Army.





Defense

Pentagon brushes aside bombshell ‘Afghanistan Papers’-

Top Defense Department officials have largely brushed aside questions surrounding reports that U.S. officials lied about progress in the 18-year Afghanistan war, with experts saying it’s unlikely the documents will change the administration’s approach to the long-running conflict.



Pentagon head says China has become top US military priority, moving past Russia-

Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper condemned China for undermining international laws and violating the sovereignty of smaller states.



Pentagon chief urges Iraq to stop attacks on bases housing U.S. forces-

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Monday urged Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to take steps to prevent bases housing U.S. troops from being shelled, a statement from the premier’s office said.



U.S. Air Force needs more tankers. Does defense industry have the answer?-

With no end in sight to the demand on the tanker fleet, the U.S. Air Force is actively seeking agreements with defense contractors for aerial refueling services.





Veterans

Historic data on military suicide shows no clear link with combat operations-

Contrary to public assumptions, increased combat operations do not lead to more military suicides and may actually result in fewer troops engaging in self-harm, according to a new analysis of historic Defense Department data released Dec. 13.



Jobs for infantry vets: What you need to know-

If you’re an infantryman, you’re used to being on the front lines. So when it’s time for you to get out of the military and transition into a civilian career, it’s natural to want a job that offers some action.



Slow VA payments left veterans facing collection agencies-

A whistleblower at the Department of Veterans Affairs spurred an investigation that found hundreds of millions of dollars in improper travel claims and a deeply flawed system used when veterans seek care outside the VA, according to an internal VA investigation made public Dec. 12 by the Office of Special Counsel.



Army veteran gets 5 years for placing bomb at VA hospital-

A U.S. Army veteran was sentenced Dec. 13 to five years in prison for placing a home-made bomb at a Florida Veterans Affairs hospital.