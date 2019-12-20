Griffin Missile Exercise 2019

A Griffin missile is launched from the patrol coastal ship USS Hurricane (PC 3) during a test of the MK-60 Griffin guided-missile system. The exercise demonstrated a proven capability for the ships to defend against small boat threats and ensure maritime security through key chokepoints in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (Photograph by Spec. Terrell Sherman)
U.S. Navy coastal patrol ships and U.S. Coast Guard patrol boats conducted an annual test of the MK-60 Griffin guided-missile system in the Arabian Gulf Dec. 10-14.

The annual exercise was conducted with the improved Griffin Missile System to test ship interoperability, weapon tactics employment, and new system upgrades.

“This system improves combat capability on our 10 Patrol Craft, ready to work with regional partners and respond to threats; able to maneuver and strike from a distance,” said Vice Adm. Jim Malloy, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/commander, U.S 5th Fleet.

Exercise participates included Forward Deployed Naval Forces (FDNF) patrol coastal ships USS Sirocco (PC 6), USS Tempest (PC 2), USS Squall (PC 7), USS Hurricane (PC 3), USS Whirlwind (PC 11) and island class patrol boats USCGC Adak (WPB-1333), USCGC Aquidneck (WPB-1309), and USCGC Baranof (WPB-1318).

The ships also conducted live fire exercises with their Mark 38 25mm machine guns and other crew served weapons to maintain operator proficiency and test new equipment upgrades for future missions.

U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships sail in formation, during Griffin Missile Exercise 19. The exercise demonstrated a proven capability for the ships to defend themselves against small boat threats and ensure maritime security through key chokepoints in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Photograph by Pfc. Benjamin Castro)

“The data collected from this year’s exercise will help improve the GMS to provide increased lethality amongst our FDNF ships,” Lt. Cmdr. Ronald Jenkins, commanding officer of the Sirocco. “Each participating ship can apply lessons learned to sharpen individual tactics and procedures to increase precision in weapons employment.”

Eager to integrate and demonstrate the upgraded GMS into their ships’ systems, each captain was impressed with its capabilities and the crew’s performance during the exercise.

A MK-38 machine gun aboard the coastal patrol ship USS Sirocco (PC 6) fires rounds at simulated enemy ships as part of Griffin Missile Exercise 19. (Photograph by Pfc. Benjamin Castro)

“This year’s Fire Exercise was an outstanding opportunity for the crews to test our skills and the capabilities of one of our primary weapons systems,” said Lt. Cmdr. Dale Tourtelotte of the Hurricane. “It was exciting to see my crew and the various technical experts come together and execute the FIREX successfully.”

U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab al Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen.

“This exercise addresses a validated requirement to out-pace and decisively defeat small boat threats at a distance,” said Vice Adm. Malloy. “We can hold any attacker at risk by employing speed combined with accurate striking power,” said Malloy.
 

Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Garner Jordan aims a M2 .50 Caliber machine gun at simulated enemy boats during Griffin Missile Exercise 19. (Photograph by Pfc. Benjamin Castro)

