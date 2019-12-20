Lancaster Cemetery observes Wreaths Across America

Advertisement

Saturday, Dec. 14 dawned as a cold and windy day in the Antelope Valley.

But at Lancaster Cemetery, a warm glow started early in the morning as volunteers started arriving at daybreak. They were there to prepare the wreaths that would soon cover the more than 1,000 veterans’ graves at the cemetery.

“We are proud and honored to be participating in this national event to pay tribute to our veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms each of us in our Country enjoy,” said Dave Owens, chairman, Board of Trustees for the Lancaster Cemetery.

The Wreaths Across America story began when Worcester Wreath Company (a for-profit commercial business from Harrington, Maine) began a tradition of placing wreaths on the headstones of our Nation’s fallen heroes at Arlington National Cemetery during the holidays. But as word spread, the mission to Remember; Honor; and Teach about the sacrifices made by our veterans has captured the hearts and minds of many communities across the country.

The goal of Wreaths Across America is to recognize the service and sacrifice of our veterans by honoring them with a wreath at their graves during the holidays.

The volunteers were many and the best way to share this story is with a few faces and what it means to be a part of this spiritual and rewarding program that is always expanding and changing lives as it brings out community together! So take a moment and meet some of those great folks that year after year come out and make a difference remembering.







































