Luminary ceremony honors veterans at cemetery

Luminaries adorn the graves of nearly 1,000 veterans buried at Lancaster Cemetery in Lancaster, Calif., Dec. 14. The candlelight display was part of a ceremony in conjunction with Wreaths Across America that remembers the fallen and honors those who served in the military. The evening lighting was spearheaded by Lancaster City Councilman, Ken Mann, who has sponsored the event for many years in honor of his late father, Clifford Mann, a World War II veteran and B-17 pilot. For more photographs from the ceremony, see Page 3.









Luminaries on the graves of veterans glow in the foreground of the American flag at Lancaster Cemetery in Lancaster, Calif., Dec. 14. “The luminary display that we have done in conjunction with Wreaths Across America has really caught the imagination of the community,” commented Dave Owens, chairman, Board of Trustees for the cemetery. “I am so grateful that Lancaster City Councilman Ken Mann has volunteered to sponsor the display in honor of his father, Clifford Mann, who served in World War II as a Staff Sergeant for the Army Air Corps. I hope many Antelope Valley residents will come out to enjoy and participate in this beautiful display.”









Dusty Oliver, 15, of Littlerock, lights a luminary at the gravesite of a military veteran in Lancaster Cemetery, Dec. 14. The evening lighting was spearheaded by Lancaster City Councilman, Ken Mann, who has sponsored the event for many years in honor of his late father, Clifford Mann, a World War II veteran and B-17 pilot.









A luminary adorns the grave of a veteran buried at Lancaster Cemetery in Lancaster, Calif., Dec. 14. The candlelight display was part of a ceremony in conjunction with Wreaths Across America that remembers the fallen and honors those who served in the military.









Lancaster City Councilman Ken Mann speaks to those gathered for a luminary ceremony, Dec. 14 at Lancaster Cemetery in Lancaster, Calif. Volunteers adorned the graves of nearly 100 veterans buried in the cemetery. The candlelight display was part of a ceremony in conjunction with Wreaths Across America that remembers the fallen and honors those who served in the military. The evening lighting was spearheaded by Mann, who has sponsored the event for many years in honor of his late father, Clifford Mann, a World War II veteran and B-17 pilot.