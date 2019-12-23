Tracking Santa: A holiday troop tradition

Volunteer tracker Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Roderick Schwald, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command first sergeant, answers calls from children and parents across the globe while at the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center on Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Dec. 24, 2013. (Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Charles Marsh)
The North American Aerospace Defense Command is responsible for tracking everything that flies over and around North America.

Air Force Col. Harry Shoup, the operations officer at North American Aerospace Defense Command’s precursor organization, answered a wrong-number call on Dec. 24, 1955, and began the tradition of NORAD tracking Santa. (DOD photograph)

This means that come Dec. 24, NORAD has eyes on Santa.

In fact, command personnel have tracked Santa, his reindeer and his magical sleigh and have answered calls from children for more than 60 years. Children also can follow Santa’s Christmas Eve journey with them online at NORADSanta.org.

Tracking Santa is just one of the traditions U.S. service members engage in this time of year.

