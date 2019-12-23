Tracking Santa: A holiday troop tradition

Advertisement

The North American Aerospace Defense Command is responsible for tracking everything that flies over and around North America.

This means that come Dec. 24, NORAD has eyes on Santa.

In fact, command personnel have tracked Santa, his reindeer and his magical sleigh and have answered calls from children for more than 60 years. Children also can follow Santa’s Christmas Eve journey with them online at NORADSanta.org.

Tracking Santa is just one of the traditions U.S. service members engage in this time of year.