Boeing to deliver AH-64E Apache helicopters to three allied countries

Boeing and the U.S. Army have finalized orders from three nations to provide their armed forces with the new, more capable AH-64E Apache model.

The contracts are for the remanufacture of 47 existing AH-64D Apaches. The total combined value of the orders is more than $560 million.

“More allied defense forces worldwide are selecting the AH-64E Apache because they know it provides the most advanced technology and capability to keep their nations safe and secure today and well into the future,” said Kathleen Jolivette, vice president of Attack Helicopter Programs. “The Apache continues to be the most proven and reliable attack helicopter on the battlefield today.”

Sixteen countries currently field the Apache. AH-64 Apaches have flown 4.6 million flight hours, including more than one million flight hours in combat.

The remanufactured aircraft will be delivered in the early 2020s.