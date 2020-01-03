Falcon flutters

Advertisement

An F-16 flown by Maj Spencer Bell, 40th Flight Test Squadron test pilot, receives fuel from a KC-46 Pegasus during a flutter mission at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Dec. 12, 2019. This was the first operational refueling by the new McConnell AFB, Kansas, aircraft, from the 344th Air Refueling Squadron, which only had a total of 11 flight hours.









An F-16 is flow by Maj Spencer Bell, 40th Flight Test Squadron test pilot, during a flutter mission at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Dec. 12, 2019. The 40 FLTS mission is to execute exceptional fighter developmental test and support to deliver war-winning capabilities.