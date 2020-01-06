Headlines – January 6, 2020

Advertisement

News

Trump threatens Iran that U.S. is targeting 52 sites if Tehran retaliates following death of Iranian general-

President Donald Trump blasted a tweet Jan. 4 threatening Iran that the U.S. military is targeting 52 Iranian sites if Tehran decides to retaliate against the U.S. following the death of its revered commander in a U.S. airstrike Jan. 2.



Iraqi parliament votes to kick U.S. troops out following killing of Soleimani-

Iraq’s Parliament called for the expulsion of U.S. troops from the country Jan. 5 in reaction to the American drone attack that killed a top Iranian general.



U.S. troops have no plans to leave Iraq, Pompeo says-

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dismissed the Iraqi Parliament’s vote Jan. 5 that called for U.S. troops to leave their country.



U.S. suspends training Iraqi troops to focus on base security in wake of Soleimani killing-

The U.S.-led coalition combating ISIS in Iraq and Syria announced Jan. 5 that U.S. troops were pausing the training of Iraqi troops as threats to coalition troops housed at Iraqi bases persist.





Business

BAE awarded $175M contract for modernization of USS Vicksburg-

BAE Systems has been awarded a $175 million contract for modernization work on the USS Vicksburg, the Department of Defense announced.





Defense

Where U.S. troops are in the Middle East and Afghanistan, visualized-

Iran has promised severe revenge for the United States’ killing of Qasem Soleimani, the country’s powerful military commander. Across the Middle East, these threats of confrontation have put on high alert the bases, ports and other installations where U.S. troops are based or pass through.



Pentagon chief kept tight circle on Suleimani strike-

Sources say senior officials who would normally be consulted were left out of the loop.





Veterans

New veterans find themselves employed, connected but battling health woes after discharge-

Health issues are the main concern facing veterans in the first year after leaving the military — more than jobs or personal relationships, a new survey of nearly 10,000 veterans has found.