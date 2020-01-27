Want to know more about the U.S. Space Force?

Advertisement

Q: What is the U.S. Space Force?

A: The U.S. Space Force is the newest branch of the Armed Forces. It was established December 20, 2019 with enactment of the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act and will be stood-up over the next 18 months.





Q: What is the mission of the U.S. Space Force?

A: The U.S. Space Force is a military service that organizes, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force. USSF responsibilities will include developing military space professionals, acquiring military space systems, maturing the military doctrine for space power, and organizing space forces to present to our Combatant Commands.



Q: Why do we need a Space Force?

A: Space has become essential to our security and prosperity – so much so that we need a branch of our military dedicated to its defense, just like we have branches of the military dedicated to protecting and securing the air, land, and sea. Unfettered access to space is vital to national defense. Space systems are woven into the fabric of our way of life. Space affects almost every part of our daily lives and is fundamental to our economic system. For example, satellites not only power the GPS technology that we use daily, but allow us to surf the web and call our friends, enable first responders to communicate with each other in times of crisis, time-stamp transactions in the world financial market, and even allow us to use credit cards at gas pumps.

Q: Who leads the Space Force?

A: Gen. Jay Raymond was appointed as the Chief of Space Operations by the president and is a full member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.









