Why Did The Challenger Explode – The Day America Cried – 34 Anniversary

Today, January 28th, marks the 34th anniversary of the tragic day the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded and forever changed the world of space exploration.

75 seconds into flight, 7 people aboard the space shuttle perished. The Challenger Seven were Dick Scobee, Mike Smith, Ronald McNair, Ellison Onizuka, Judith Resnik and Gregory Jarvis, and Christa McAuliffe.

Why did the challenger explode

Many people asked "Why did the challenger explode?" After America watched this tragic event, the investigation concluded that cold weather that morning left Challenger's booster rockets with stiff O-ring seals while a leak in the right booster also doomed the ship.

January 28, 1986 also marked an important day in Aerotech News and Review's history. Aerotech News, then called Antelope Valley Aerospace, was scheduled to publish its debut issue. However, when the Challenger disaster struck, it changed the landscape of space aviation forever. Aerotech News founders Paul & Lisa Kinison scrapped their previous issue & stayed up all night to get the breaking news in their first issue.