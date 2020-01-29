  Aerotech News Digital Edition - January 24, 2020

Advertisement

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – January 24, 2020

Hello, fans and friends – welcome to the Jan. 24th edition of Aerotech News and Review! Another “holiday season” is upon us – you know, that wonderful, unofficial American holiday, Super Bowl Sunday! And our own 412th Test Wing from Edwards Air Force Base was right in the thick of it last weekend, performing a crowd-pleasing flyover of a KC-135 and three F-16 Fighting Falcons for the AFC Championship game in Santa Clara, Calif. In addition to wowing the crowd, the flyover was a demonstration of a refueling formation, showcasing “a capability of the US Air Force that greatly increases our combat effectiveness and lethality,” according to KC-135 pilot Maj. Jacob Lambach. Click on the link below to read this and other stories in your digital copy of Aerotech News and Review, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/ybav/

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

JSF Integrated Test Force Year in Review: page 2

Blue Angels touch down at Fox for LA County Air Show preview: page 3

Thunderbird #8 does some Air Show recon at Edwards AFB: pages 4 & 5

AFRL. ABL Space Systems collaborate on rapid launch space systems: page 6

High Desert Hangar Stories: Washed out of the cockpit at 28: page 8

Astronauts complete 3rd spacewalk to replace ISS batteries: pages 12

All this and much more, in this week's edition of Aerotech News and Review! Hard copies of the publication are available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley – pick one up when you're out and about this weekend, or click on the link below and access a digital copy, viewable on your computer or mobile device.