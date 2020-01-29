U.S. Space Force seeks civilians to join staff

Advertisement

The U.S. Space Force, the new branch of the Armed Forces established Dec. 20, has begun advertising to fill civilian staff positions in its initial headquarters, called the Office of the Chief of Space Operations.

Advertisements for the first 35 positions were posted last week, with a second wave of positions to follow soon.

“The law passed by Congress and signed by the President directed immediate establishment of the U.S. Space Force and authorized a modest initial staff,” said Gen. John Raymond, chief of space operations and senior member of the Space Force. “As a result, we are moving quickly to hire individuals with the expertise, passion and vision to build the sixth branch of the Armed Forces as a lean, agile and focused military service.”

Individuals eligible for the advertised positions include current or former federal employees in competitive or excepted services, and individuals with specific category qualifications such as career transition, individuals with disabilities, military spouses and veterans.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for civilians to join a new military service and participate in growing the nation’s space capability,” said Patricia Mulcahy, the newly assigned deputy chief of space operations for personnel and logistics services.

The Space Force is seeking candidates with expertise in functions such as human resources, financial management, intelligence, communications, logistics and contracting.

“We completed the design for the initial staff several months ago, so we would be postured to hire people quickly. Just 30 days after the President signed the legislation, we are posting ads to target individuals with very specific skills. At the same time, we are assigning military members from the Air Force, Army and Navy,” said Maj. Gen. Clint Crosier, who has led the Space Force planning team since last February. “Because the initial staff is small, and even the final staff numbers will be much smaller than the other services, we need to get the right group of experts to work such an important task. This is history in the making.”

Civilian members working for the Space Force will be Department of the Air Force civilians in the same manner civilians working for the Marine Corps are Department of the Navy civilians.

For information about specific Space Force job postings, visit www.airforce.USAjobs.gov and filter by agency “HQ US Space Force.”