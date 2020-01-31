AFMC, ACC expand weapons system collaboration

Advertisement

A new weapons system collaboration program aims to synergize communication between program offices and operational wings, ensuring warfighters have the right technology to meet current and future warfighting needs.

Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., commander, Air Force Materiel Command and Gen. Mike Holmes, commander, Air Combat Command, signed a memorandum of agreement establishing the Lead Wing Collaboration Program during the Technology and Acquisition Sustainment Review Conference, Jan. 29, 2020, at Join Base Langley-Eustis, Va.

The agreement creates a new culture paradigm for the acquisition and operational communities, focused on improved communication and continuous collaboration. It also establishes a framework for bilateral immersions of Airmen to create better understanding of the maintenance and operational requirements of a weapons system throughout its life cycle.

“Strong lines of communication and a robust exchange of information between our operators and acquisition professionals are critical to delivering what the Air Force needs to succeed,” said Bunch. “This MOA lays out a framework to strengthen the relationship between our acquisition professionals and operators so they better understand and appreciate the value each bring to delivering combat capability.”

In order to ensure the Airmen in program offices meet the needs of operators, it is crucial that they understand the impacts of training, tactics and procedures on combat requirements, said Bunch. Similarly, operators need to visit program offices to understand how their requirements translate into executable programs to deliver weapons systems ready to deploy.

“These visits are more than a quick immersion,” said Bunch. “They will create an enduring relationship that builds upon the unique talents that every Airman brings to the fight.”

The program, born out of feedback received during the AFMC We Initiative, is one way the command is working to improve communication to meet the needs of the National Defense Strategy. It aims to expand upon engagements that already exist between AFMC and ACC and will be reviewed annually to determine if it will be expanded to other weapons systems or centers.

“I am excited that we are doing this,” said Bunch. “Together we can deliver the Air Force We Need.”