Plane Crazy Saturday at the Mojave Air & Space Port

An exciting Plane Crazy Saturday is planned for Feb. 15 that runs 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

As well as our usual ‘Historic Aircraft Display Day,’ we are happy to present ‘JB’ BROWN, vice president and chief operations officer for the National Test Pilot School at Mojave Air & Spaceport.

The National Test Pilot School, located at the Mojave Air and Space Port, is incorporated in the State of California as a not-for-profit civilian educational institution.

The School was established in 1981 and has been in continuous operation for the 39 years since. The school meets the flight test training needs of both the United States and international aerospace communities.

NTPS students and customers come from a variety of backgrounds including military organizations, aerospace industry, governments, certification agencies, and even private citizens.

NTPS is the first test pilot in the world to be certified by European Aviation Safety Agency and recognized by the Society of Experimental Test Pilots. Graduates of the one-year Professional Course earn a certificate as a test pilot or flight test engineer.

As an accredtited institution of higher learning, graduates also earn a Master’s Degree in Flight Test Engineering or Flight Test and Evaluation.

Brown’s presentation begins at 11 a.m. in the Mojave Air & Spaceport Conference/Board Room. Seating is limited, and tickets at Mojave Transportation Museum table. There is no charge for attending, but donations are requested.

To R.S.V.P. and reserve your seat, email info@mojavemuseum.org or call 661-824-2481. Along with the NTPS presentation, local area pilots will display their unique one-of-a-kind and historic aircraft. Fly in and display your aircraft and enjoy visiting with people who speak aviation! Walk-in traffic should enter through Voyager Restaurant.

Bring your camera, take lots of photos and visit with some of Mojave Airport’s famous pilots! Steve Rushford will be on hand in the Voyager Restaurant to sign Tax-exempt forms for pilots.

Thank you to our generous sponsors: Mojave Air and Space Port, Voyager Restaurant, Rosamond News, Mission Bank – Mojave, Comfort Inn & Suites, Karl’s Hardware with locations in Rosamond, Mojave andBoron, The Loop Community in Tehachapi, Thom Lapworth – Civ-Mil Support, and Golden Queen Mining.

No dogs or other animals are allowed on the flightline, other than service animals. The flightline is a non-smoking area.









