Headlines – February 2, 2020

Advertisement

News

President Trump directs US military to loosen restrictions on landmine use-

The U.S. is ending a restriction on the use of anti-personnel landmines outside of the Korean Peninsula, according to a White House statement Jan. 31..



Al Qaeda in Yemen claims deadly shooting at Florida’s Naval Air Station Pensacola-

Al Qaeda’s branch in Yemen claimed responsibility Feb. 2 for last year’s deadly shooting at the Naval Air Station Pensacola by an aviation student from Saudi Arabia.



Top commander sees increased Iran threat in Afghanistan-

There has been an increase in Iranian activity in Afghanistan that poses a risk to American and coalition troops there, a senior U..S. commander said, as the threat from Tehran continues to churn across the Middle East.





Business

Lockheed Martin receives $2.3B deal for helicopter parts maintenance-

Lockheed Martin has received a $2.3 billion contract for parts maintenance for MH-60R and MH-60S helicopters for the U.S. Navy, the Department of Defense announced.





Defense

Air Force deaths by suicide spiked by one-third in 2019-

The Air Force on Jan. 31 said that 137 uniformed airmen — active duty, Guard and Reserve — and Air Force civilian employees died by suicide in calendar year 2019.



Hyten offers peek into Space Force budget deliberations-

Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. John Hyten on Jan. 29 provided a nugget of insight into how the Pentagon will structure its first budget request for the Space Force since the new service was created in December, saying the process will shed light on previously hidden parts of the military space enterprise.



Pentagon is racing against inflation for military might-

In 2017, the top two officials at the Pentagon — then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and then-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joe Dunford — testified to Congress that the defense budget needs to have 3-5 percent annual growth over inflation each year through 2023 to ensure America’s military success.



TBI: Hurdles remain for troops, veterans despite increase in awareness-

Iraq War veteran Brian McGough said he gets headaches every week. “People should understand that the range of complications that come with traumatic brain injury are more than just headaches,” McGough said. “Even mild cases can cause … memory and concentration issues, seizures, vision problems, anger issues … I’m not the same as I was.”



Army pilots get first incentive pay raise in 20 years-

The Army just bumped up its Aviation Incentive Pay rates for the first time in more than 20 years to compete with the civilian market, according to new pay charts posted by Army Human Resources Command.



Army developing binoculars that can identify far-off faces in the dark-

Advanced facial recognition technology could immediately match people viewed from as far as 500 yards away to identity databases, a U.S. Army Research Laboratory electronics engineer says.



With laser weapons coming, U.S. Navy’s newest super carrier has space, power to spare-

The is U.S. Navy desperately trying to get away from shooting down anti-ship missiles with other missiles, and the carrier Gerald R. Ford could prove useful in the pursuit of alternatives.



SecNav tells fleet hypersonic competition demands ‘Sputnik moment;’ glide body test set-

In a memo sent Jan. 31 to the entire Navy, acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly compared the development of hypersonic weapons by China and Russia to the “Sputnik Moment” of 1957, outlining a schedule for the Navy to conduct its next experiment on its hypersonic glide body technology.



Air Force has been trying to replace its radars since 2008. Now, it’s starting over-

The U.S. Air Force has been trying to replace its radars since 2008. Now, after years of solicitations and lawsuits over contract awards, it has to start all over again.





Veterans

New VA initiative calls for inviting caregivers into the room during veterans’ medical visits-

In coming months, physicians at Veterans Affairs hospitals will start their patient visits with a seemingly mundane but potentially radical question: “Should someone else be in the room too?”



Navajo Code Talker dies at 96; less than a handful remain-

One of the few remaining Navajo Code Talkers who used their native language to confound the Japanese in World War II has died.



A Navy veteran and his dog suffer from PTSD-

The McCabe residence on Franklin Street is not an ordinary household.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 456 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact