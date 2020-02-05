U.S. military brings aerial demonstrations, static aircraft to Singapore Airshow 2020

Advertisement

U.S. military aircraft will participate in the Singapore Airshow 2020 with aerial demonstrations and static displays at Changi Air Base (East), Republic of Singapore Feb. 11-16. SA2020 is the largest defense exhibition and biennial international tradeshow in the Pacific.

A cross section of U.S. military members and aircraft will participate in the weeklong event, to include:

* A C-17 Globemaster III from the 15th Wing, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii

* F-22 Raptors from the 154th Wing, JBPHH

* An E-3 Sentry from the 18th Wing, Kadena Air Base, Japan

* F-16 Fighting Falcon aerial demonstration team from the 35th Fighter Wing, Misawa AB, Japan

* A B-52 Stratofortress from the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, 36th Wing Andersen Air Force Base, Guam

* An MQ-9 Reaper from the 432nd Wing, Creech Air Force Base, Nev.

* An RQ-4 Global Hawk from the 319th Reconnaissance Wing, Grand Forks AFB, N.D.

* Air Combat Command’s F-22 Raptor aerial demonstration team from Langley AFB, Va.

* A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 507th Air Refueling Wing, Tinker AFB, Okla.

* Marine Forces Pacific’s F-35B Lightning II aerial demonstration team from Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

* An MV-22B Osprey from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, 1st MAW, MCAS Futenma, Japan

* An AH-1Z Viper from Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369, MAG-36, 1st MAW, MCAS Futenma, Japan

* A UH-1Y Venom from HMLA 369, MAG-36, 1st MAW, MCAS Futenma, Japan

* An RQ-21 Blackjack from Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3, MAG-24, 1st MAW, Marine Corps Base Kaneohe, Hawaii

* A P-8 Poseidon from Patrol Squadron TEN (VP-10), Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla.

* EF-18 Growlers from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA)-195, Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan

* An E-2D Advanced Hawkeye from Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW)-125, NAS Norfolk, Va.

This year’s exhibition will be the seventh iteration since its inception in 1996.

Through participation in airshows and regional events, the U.S. demonstrates its commitment to the security of the Indo-Pacific region, promotes interoperability, displays the flexible combat capabilities of the U.S. military, and creates lasting relationship with international audiences to strengthen the bonds that support partnership building throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

SA2020 will be open to the public Feb. 15-16.