  Aerotech News Digital Edition - February 7, 2020

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – February 7, 2020

Hello, friends – thanks for checking out the latest digital edition of Aerotech News and Review. Now entering our 34th year of publication – my, how time flies! Seems like just yesterday that Northrop was getting ready to roll out the B-2 bomber at Palmdale’s AF Plant 42, and here on our cover this week we have an artist’s rendering of the next generation of bomber air power, the B-21 Raider. It looks very similar… but we know all the lessons learned in the development and manufacture of the B-2 will make the B-21 a technological powerhouse. So exciting to think that the time is drawing near for this aircraft to take to the skies over Aerospace Valley! Click on the link below for the story, and visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for more artist renderings of the B-21 (use our Search tool to find them).

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/wtlq/

Here are some more highlights from Aerotech News, Vol. 34, No. 1:

Change of command at Edwards Air Force Base: page 2

Vets4Veterans Community Support Dinner celebrates our heroes: pages 3-5

National Test Pilot School’s J.B. Brown to host February “Plane Crazy”: page 6

High Desert Hangar Stories – British cadets at historic Polaris Flight Academy: page 8

AFRL partners with Blue Origin on lunar lander engine testing: page 10

Los Angeles County Air Show updates: page 13

All this and much more, in this issue of Aerotech News and Review! Hard copies of the publication are available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley – pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below and access a digital copy, viewable on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates and visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for more industry news and features. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great week! #aerotechnews #eafbnews #explorethe661