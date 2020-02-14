Space Force names first senior enlisted adviser

Advertisement

Chief Master Sgt. Roger A. Towberman was tapped Feb. 13 by Gen. Jay Raymond, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations, to serve as the first senior enlisted adviser of the service.

“Chief Towberman was my clear choice. He is a brilliant warrior who has leadership running through his veins,” Raymond said. “He is most passionate about taking care of the enlisted force and their families, and has a way of connecting with the force that is truly remarkable.”

Towberman’s position represents the highest enlisted level of leadership, providing direction for the enlisted corps while representing their interests to the American public and all levels of government. He will serve as a personal adviser to the Chief of Space Operations and Secretary of the Air Force on all issues regarding the welfare, readiness, morale, proper utilization, and progress of Space Force members and their families.

“Rachel and I are humbled and excited to continue our journey,” Towberman said. “There has never been a more important time for space as a nation and serving alongside the best teams and the best leadership in the world is an absolute honor. I look forward to the challenges, the excitement, and most importantly, to serving the space professionals that protect our nation and our way of life every day.”

The mission of the Space Force is to train, equip and organize a cadre of space professionals who protect U.S. and allied interests in space while also providing space capabilities to the joint force.

“Chief Towberman made history today and was selected to be the first senior enlisted advisor of the U.S. Space Force,” said Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett. “His unmatched leadership will guide the development of our newest service, which will be innovative, lean and agile. I look forward to working closely with him.”

Towberman first enlisted into the U.S. Air Force in 1990. He is currently serving as the Command Senior Enlisted Leader of United States Space Command, Peterson Air Force Base, Colo. His 30-year career includes various assignments within military intelligence, as well as several assignments as the command chief master sergeant, at 480th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.; 25th Air Force, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas; and Air Force Space Command, also at Peterson AFB.

Raymond said there are thousands of decisions to be made in developing the new service and the most critical of all was his selection for a senior enlisted advisor. “Chief Towberman is the most perfect fit as the first senior enlisted leader of the United States Space Force,” he said. “Toby, I am proud to welcome you to the Space Force, and I am so proud to serve by your side. Without a doubt, with your leadership, we will build this service into an agile, lean, and lethal service that will secure the vital interests of our nation.”

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright congratulated Towberman on his selection to serve as the highest-ranking enlisted leader in the Space Force.

“The men and women of the U.S. Space Force are getting one of the best leaders I’ve ever known,” said Wright. “My fellow Senior Enlisted Leaders and I are proud to welcome Chief Roger “Toby” Towberman to the team as the first senior enlisted adviser of the Space Force. I’ve seen Toby achieve greatness with innovative leadership and unparalleled compassion for Airmen over the years, and I know he’s the right person to help lead our newest branch.”

The Space Force’s mandate includes developing military space professionals, acquiring military space systems, refining military doctrine for space power, and organizing space forces for use by combatant commands.

“There is a lot of work to do and we are pulling together elite talent to take it on,” added Towberman. “We will never forget the most important weapon system lives and breathes, and we will build a service that keeps their development and well-being in the forefront. There are no limits to what we can accomplish.”

A swearing-in ceremony where Towberman will assume the responsibilities of the senior enlisted adviser will be scheduled in the coming weeks.