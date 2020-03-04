Headlines – March 4, 2020

Advertisement

News

U.S. resumes airstrikes against Taliban to halt attack on Afghan forces-

The U.S. carried out an airstrike against Taliban forces attacking an Afghan checkpoint March 4, a U.S. military spokesman announced.



Top allies press Trump to keep some U.S. forces in Afghanistan-

Republican defense hawks are sounding the alarm over a peace agreement they say could open the door to a Taliban resurgence, with some privately lobbying the White House to leave a small number of U.S. forces in Afghanistan.





Business

A fix for the KC-46 is already a year late-

The Air Force now believes a correction for the Boeing KC-46 tanker’s major technical problem won’t be available until at least 2023, forecasting a one-year delay to previous estimates, its top general said March 3.



Peraton to acquire SATCOM for U.S. Africa Command-

Peraton will receive $219 million to provide satellite communications for U.S. Africa Command, the company announced. March 3.



Boeing’s future attack recon helicopter has no name but 3 rotor systems-

After dropping a brief teaser trailer several weeks ago on social media with split-second glimpses of shadowy outlines of its offering to the U.S. Army’ Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft competition, Boeing prompted plenty of speculation on its design.



U.S. State Department approves $2.4B sale of KC-46s to Israel-

The U.S. State Department has given the green light for Israel to buy eight KC-46 aerial refueling tankers at an estimated cost of $2.4 billion.



Nearly all the F-35 jet engines ordered last year arrived late-

Nearly all the engines ordered for the next-generation F-35 jet were delivered late last year as the Pratt & Whitney unit of United Technologies Corp. struggled to solve nagging difficulties with parts and suppliers, according to the Pentagon.





Defense

Appeals court weighs constitutionality of excluding women from the draft-

A federal appeals court heard arguments March 3 in a case challenging the constitutionality of male-only registration in the Selective Service System.



U.S. Navy warns China ‘you don’t want to play laser tag with us’-

The U.S. Navy warned China on social media after one of its warships fired a military-grade laser at a U.S. aircraft, telling them: “You don’t want to play laser tag with us.”



Army leaders commit to keeping Marines in close combat task force-

Top Army leadership assured Congress March 3 that Marines will continue to be involved in work to transform the infantry, though the Army will likely take control of a former joint service task force.



Army to fire two hypersonic test shots this year, McCarthy says-

The Army plans to test-fire two land-based hypersonic missiles this year as it works toward fielding the high-speed munitions by 2023 to give U.S. forces a new weapon critical to competing with other military powers, the service’s top civilian said March 3.



A U.S. Navy first: Super Hornet lands on French flattop!-

For the first time ever, the U.S. Navy held a rhino rendezvous with a French flattop.



Push to base six U.S. Navy destroyers in Spain could be gaining steam-

The U.S. Navy’s four guided-missile destroyers in Rota, Spain, could soon get company.



Goldfein to SASC: Boeing KC-46 Still Faces ‘Profound Problems’-

Senate Armed Service Committee members pushed back hard March 3 on Air Force 2021 plans to retire KC-135 and KC-10 tankers, questioning Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett and Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein about efforts to speed availability of the troubled KC-46.



Attack on U.S. satellites focus of next ABMS test-

The next exercise of the Air Force’s Advanced Battle Management System will focus on a first: supporting Space Command through a simulated attack on U.S. space assets, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein says.



Here are 16 jobs that will be available to troops in U.S. Space Force-

The U.S. Space Force is just 75 days old, but it has already narrowed down a tight list of 16 military job specialties that it will own, the director of Space Force Planning said March 3.





Veterans

VA success story — new veterans answering calls checking in-

When officials launched a new program late last year to reach out to newly separated service members and talk about their Veterans Affairs benefits, they weren’t sure if anyone would answer the phone.



VA stepping up coronavirus monitoring at medical facilities-

Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities around the country are alerting patients to symptoms of the novel coronavirus and instructing them to notify physicians with their travel histories and symptoms before stepping onto VA soil.



VA promises new plan to address needs of growing population of elderly vets-

Veterans Affairs officials will release a new strategic plan later this month on the health care demands of the country’s rapidly aging veterans population, in response to recent concerns that the department is ill-prepared for the looming issue.