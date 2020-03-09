Headlines – March 9, 2020

Advertisement

News

Sailor in Italy, Marine in Virginia test positive for coronavirus-

March 7 began with the announcement that a U.S. Navy sailor in Italy had tested positive for the newest strain of coronavirus and it ended with a Pentagon evening alert that a Marine in Virginia also had contracted the potentially deadly virus, the first known service member with COVID-19 in the continental United States.



Trump says Taliban could possibly overrun Afghan government-

President Donald Trump suggested March 6 that it was possible the Taliban could seize power and overrun the Afghan military.



North Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles, says South Korea’s military-

North Korea fired three unidentified projectiles off its east coast on March 9, South Korea’s military said, two days after the North threatened to take “momentous” action to protest outside condemnation over its earlier live-fire exercises.



Troops forming crisis response forces at U.S.-Mexico border checkpoints-

About 160 soldiers deployed along the U.S.-Mexico border are forming crisis response teams at two points of entry, the Defense Department announced March 6.





Corona Virus

EUCOM cancels remaining portion of joint Israeli exercise over new coronavirus fears-

U.S. European Command announced March 5 that it was canceling the remaining portion of a joint missile defense exercise in Israel known as Juniper Cobra over new coronavirus fears.



23 US soldiers quarantined after possible coronavirus infection in Norway-

Almost two dozen U.S. soldiers in Norway for a large-scale exercise are in quarantine isolation after possibly encountering a Norwegian service member who tested positive for the coronavirus, the Marine Corps said March 6.



Finland pulled troops from an Arctic military exercise with the U.S., 8 other countries over coronavirus concerns-

The Finnish military has canceled the participation of some 400 of its troops in this month’s Exercise Cold Response 20 in Norway.



Army bans moves to new assignments, training trips for soldiers based in Italy-

The Army has barred troops based in Italy from taking new assignments or attending military schools in the U.S. in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.



Virus outbreak tests U.S. military readiness in South Korea-

The rapidly spreading new coronavirus has put the U.S. military on defense against a new enemy in South Korea as it struggles to keep troops ready to fight the old one.





Business

Pentagon to award mobile nuclear reactor contracts this week-

The Pentagon plans to issue prototype contracts this week for mobile, small nuclear reactors, as part of a two-step plan towards achieving nuclear power for American forces at home and abroad.



Europe ship-killing missile passes first firing trial-

The Sea Venom missile being jointly developed by France and the United Kingdom under the 2010 Lancaster House treaties has successfully completed its first qualification firing trial.



Japan commissions its first submarine running on lithium-ion batteries-

The Japan Maritime Self Defense Force on Thursday welcomed into service its first submarine using lithium-ion batteries with the commissioning of the 11th Soryu-class boat.





Defense

As Pentagon vacancies peak, time runs out to fill jobs-

Of 60 positions at the Pentagon that must be confirmed by the Senate, more than one third are unfilled, and time is running out for the Trump administration on the Senate’s abbreviated, election-year calendar.



More combat center rotations needed for Army air defenders-

For the past two decades, missile defenders in the Army have seen their systems and training often take a backseat to other Army priorities and counterinsurgency missions.



Army takes 40-mile shots from extended-range cannon in demo-

The Army took two shots from its Extended-Range Cannon Artillery (ERCA) system, which both reached 65 kilometers in range and hit intended targets, in a demonstration at Yuma Proving Ground, Ariz., on March 6, according to Brig. Gen. John Rafferty, who is in charge of Long-Range Precision Fires modernization, the Army’s top priority.



U.S. Navy cancels plans to extend service lives of its workhorse DDGs-

In a move with sweeping consequences for the US Navy’s battle force, the service is canceling plans to add 10 years to the expected service lives of their stalwart destroyer fleet, a cost-savings measure that would almost certainly hamper plans to grow the size of the fleet.



Navy wants frigate now, despite Esper review-

Even as the Navy waits for Defense Secretary Mark Esper to wrap up his review of their shipbuilding and modernization plans, service leaders are fast-tracking a new frigate program they say will be a critical part of the fleet.





Veterans

Iwo Jima 75th anniversary reunion called off due to coronavirus concerns-

The Marine Corps has called off the 75th anniversary reunion for surviving veterans of the Battle of Iwo Jima amid growing concerns of the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus, Marine officials confirmed.



Iwo Jima hero, 96, sees U.S. warship commissioned in his honor-

A 96-year-old war hero looked on as military officials commissioned a U.S. Navy warship in honor of the veteran, the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from the Battle of Iwo Jima.



VA memo reminds staffers they can be fired for marijuana use-

Veterans Affairs employees can still be fired for using marijuana even in states where the drug is legal, department officials said in a new message sent out to employees this week.



Veterans unemployment up again-

The veterans unemployment rate rose to its highest level in a year last month and posted above the national unemployment rate for the first time since 2016, according to figures released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on March 6.









