Headlines – March 11, 2020

Advertisement

News

Two Marine Raiders killed in Iraq while clearing a tunnel of ISIS fighters identified-

The Department of Defense has identified two Marine Raiders who were killed March 8 in Iraq while clearing a tunnel complex full of Islamic State fighters.



CENTCOM boss says military plans for withdrawal from Afghanistan not developed yet-

The commander of U.S. Central Command told lawmakers March 10 on Capitol Hill that the military has yet to develop plans for a full withdrawal from Afghanistan despite a signed agreement with the Taliban to draw down all American forces within 14 months.



Afghan government to release Taliban prisoners as U.N. backs push to end war-

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is preparing to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners in coming days, according to a decree viewed by Reuters on March 10, as the United Nations backed a U.S.-led push to end Afghanistan’s 18-year war.



Norwegian F-35 stealth fighters sent out for the first time to intercept Russian sub hunter aircraft-

Two Norwegian F-35A stealth fighters intercepted a pair of Russian anti-submarine warfare aircraft off the coast of Norway over the weekend in what appears to be the jet’s first intercept mission involving a Russian aircraft, according to multiple reports.





Business

Navy says ending Super Hornet line frees up resources for life extension work-

The Navy’s request to end the F/A-18E-F Super Hornet production line after 2021 instead of signing another multiyear production contract was not to save money, but rather to allow manufacturer Boeing to convert the production line from building new planes to overhauling old ones at a rate of 40 per year.



F-35 work continues in Italy despite coronavirus lockdown-

Italy’s nationwide lockdown in response to the new coronavirus has not affected the production of F-35 Joint Strike Fighter parts in northern Italy, prime contractor Lockheed Martin said March 10.



Lockheed sails through second flight test of precision strike missile-

Lockheed Martin sailed through its second flight test of its version of the Precision Strike Missile, or PrSM, intended to replace the Army Tactical Missile System, at White Sands Missile Range, N.M., on March 10.



Here’s what’s behind France’s 72% jump in weapons exports-

France’s spectacular 72 percent jump in weapons’ exports in the 2015-2019 period from five years prior is largely thanks to two companies: Dassault Aviation and Naval Group.





Defense

Esper postpones overseas trip to lead Pentagon’s coronavirus response-

Defense Secretary Mark Esper is postponing a trip abroad “out of an abundance of caution” to lead the Pentagon’s response to coronavirus, the department said March 10.



No anti-missile protection in sight for Army Stryker vehicles, general tells Congress-

U.S. Army modernization officials recently told lawmakers that the service is still nowhere close to equipping its Stryker combat vehicles with anti-missile active protection systems.



Plans to move tankers, special operations wing from Mildenhall to Germany are put on hold-

Plans to close RAF Mildenhall in England and move its refueling tankers and a special operations wing to Germany have been put on hold, the Pentagon said this week.



Space Force ‘not rushing’ to create National Guard branch, top civilian says-

Congress is expecting a report on how the Space Force will incorporate reserve forces on March 19, but the Space Force’s top civilian hinted March 10 that the document may not go as far as establishing a Space National Guard just yet.





Veterans

VA to fight court decision giving extra year of education benefits to thousands of veterans-

Veterans Affairs officials have appealed a federal court ruling granting thousands of veterans an extra year of college tuition benefits, likely delaying final resolution on the issue for at least a few more months.