News Briefs – March 11, 2020

Two U.S. service members killed by ‘enemy forces’ in Iraq

Two U.S. service members were killed by “enemy forces” while advising and accompanying Iraqi security forces, the U.S. military said in a March 9 statement.

The military said in a statement the two were killed during a mission to eliminate a stronghold for the Islamic State group in a mountainous area of north-central Iraq on March 8.

The two are:

Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo, 34, of Simi Valley, Calif., and

Capt. Moises A. Navas, 34, of Germantown, Md.

Both were assigned to 2nd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, Camp Lejeune, N.C.

“On behalf of U.S. Central Command, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of two fallen American Marines in service to our country,” said Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr., commander of U.S. Central Command. “Captain Navas’ and Gunny Pongo’s commitment and dedication to selfless service on behalf of our nation will not be forgotten.”

A senior Iraqi official, speaking from Baghdad, said a joint mission between Iraq’s counter-terrorism forces and U.S.-led coalition forces south of Makhmour in northern Iraq came under attack from IS militants. During the fighting, two U.S. service members were killed. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters, said there was also air support from the U.S.-led coalition.

No further details were immediately available from the U.S. military. The U.S. maintains some 5,200 troops in Iraq on a mission to assist and provide training to Iraqi security forces in the fight against the Islamic State group. AP



VA moves to suspend new GI bill enrollment at 5 universities

The Department of Veterans Affairs is moving to bar new GI Bill students from enrolling at five universities, citing “advertising, sales or enrollment practices that are erroneous, deceptive or misleading.”

The schools were identified as the University of Phoenix, Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, Bellevue University and Temple University.

The department said in a statement that the schools would be suspended from the GI Bill program, which provides student financial aid to veterans, unless corrective action is taken within 60 days.

It made clear that current students would not be affected by the action. But it also noted that state agencies responsible for approving programs might choose to take their own actions based on the VA’s decision and that could affect current students as well as new ones. “VA will take appropriate actions to keep beneficiaries informed of any developments that would impact them,” the agency said.

Schools pledged quick responses.

The VA said there are a total of 16,615 GI Bill students at the five campuses.

The breakdown, according to the agency: 11,159 at the University of Phoenix; 2,992 at Colorado Tech; 1,202 at American International University; 483 at Temple; and 779 at Bellevue.

The agency said it reached its determination after reviewing findings by the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general offices. AP