U.S., British militaries launch air strikes in against Iranian-backed militia in Iraq

The U.S. and British military have launched airstrikes against Iranian-backed Shia militias in Iraq.

The militias are believed to be behind the rocket attack on Camp Taji, Iraq, March 11 that killed two Americans and on British solider.

The British Ministry of Defense identified the British Army casualty as Lance Cpl. Brodie Gillon, a combat medical technician. The U.S. has not identified the U.S. service personnel, but it is believed one was active duty U.S. Army, and the other was active duty U.S. Air Force.

News report indicate the attack began after 1 a.m., Baghdad time.

Referring to the earlier attack on the coalition base, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said March 12 that officials in Iraq know who launched the March 11 attack and will not escape justice.

“Let me clear, the United States will not tolerate attacks against our people, our interests, or our allies.”

And Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, provided more details saying the group launched about 30 107 mm rockets against the Iraqi training base. Up to 18 hit the area housing coalition forces who were involved in the mission to train, advise and assist.

“We have pretty good confidence we know who did this,” Milley said at the same briefing Esper spoke at. “We were able to capture the truck [It} was a modified truck with rocket tubes on the back.”

A U.S. military source, speaking anonymously, said the U.S. military counter-strike was “proportional,” and hit multiple bases used by the Kata’eb Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed militia. Of the 12 troops wounded March 11, five are in serious condition.

“The U.S. does not want to escalate the conflict with Iran,” the source told Fox News, but wanted to send a deterrent message. President Trump authorized the strike earlier in the day.