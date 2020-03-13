Air shows cancelled nationwide

Advertisement

As the list of major events being cancelled due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus grows, air shows are not exempt.

Nationwide, to date, seven major air shows have been cancelled. They include:

March 13-15 – Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz.

Scheduled aerial displays included the U.S. Air Force F-35A demonstration team, and a Marine Corps AV-8 Harrier demonstration.

March 14 – Naval Air Facility El Centro, Calif.

This was the 50th anniversary air show for El Centro.

March 14 – Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas.

The Fiesta of Flight Air and Space Expo was to feature the Air Force Thunderbirds, Wings of Blue parachute team, and an A-10 demonstration.

March 21-22 – LA County Air Show, Lancaster, Calif.

The headliner was the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels.

March 21-22 – Luke Days, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.

The Thunderbirds were to perform.

March 28-29 – March Field Air & Space Expo, March Air Reserve Base, Calif.

MacDill AFB, Fla., March 28-29 – Tamp Bay Airfest, MacDill AFB, Fla.

For more information on future air shows, visit www.aerotechnews.com.