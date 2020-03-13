Air shows cancelled nationwide

As the list of major events being cancelled due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus grows, air shows are not exempt.
Nationwide, to date, seven major air shows have been cancelled. They include:
March 13-15 – Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz.
Scheduled aerial displays included the U.S. Air Force F-35A demonstration team, and a Marine Corps AV-8 Harrier demonstration.
March 14 – Naval Air Facility El Centro, Calif.
This was the 50th anniversary air show for El Centro.
March 14 – Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas.
The Fiesta of Flight Air and Space Expo was to feature the Air Force Thunderbirds, Wings of Blue parachute team, and an A-10 demonstration.
March 21-22 – LA County Air Show, Lancaster, Calif.
The headliner was the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels.
March 21-22 – Luke Days, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.
The Thunderbirds were to perform.
March 28-29 – March Field Air & Space Expo, March Air Reserve Base, Calif.
MacDill AFB, Fla., March 28-29 – Tamp Bay Airfest, MacDill AFB, Fla.
For more information on future air shows, visit www.aerotechnews.com.