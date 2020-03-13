Air shows cancelled nationwide

U.S. Air Force Maj. Paul 'Loco' Lopez, F-22 Demo Team commander/pilot, flies above the U.S. Navy Blue Angels' during an iconic formation, in Beaufort, S.C., April 25, 2019. (Air Force photograph by 2nd Lt. Samuel Eckholm)
As the list of major events being cancelled due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus grows, air shows are not exempt.

Nationwide, to date, seven major air shows have been cancelled. They include:

March 13-15 – Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz.
Scheduled aerial displays included the U.S. Air Force F-35A demonstration team, and a Marine Corps AV-8 Harrier demonstration.

March 14 – Naval Air Facility El Centro, Calif.
This was the 50th anniversary air show for El Centro.

March 14 – Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas.
The Fiesta of Flight Air and Space Expo was to feature the Air Force Thunderbirds, Wings of Blue parachute team, and an A-10 demonstration.

March 21-22 – LA County Air Show, Lancaster, Calif.
The headliner was the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels.

March 21-22 – Luke Days, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.
The Thunderbirds were to perform.

March 28-29 – March Field Air & Space Expo, March Air Reserve Base, Calif.

MacDill AFB, Fla., March 28-29 – Tamp Bay Airfest, MacDill AFB, Fla.

For more information on future air shows, visit www.aerotechnews.com.

