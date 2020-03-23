Hometown Heroes

Advertisement

USS Russell (DDG 59)

SOUTH CHINA SEA–U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 2nd Class Durel Bowman, from Palmdale, Calif., inspects a fan coil assembly aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 11, 2020. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific.









From street to seat

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Cheyenne Krynauw, an Apache pilot, assigned to the 4th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, and a native of Tehachapi, Calif., is relatively new to her unit, but already leaving big impressions on her fellow peers at Fort Carson, Colo. “Never thought about what I was able or allowed to do, just knew that I wanted to do something to support others,” said Krynauw.