Edwards changes base access during HPCON C

Beginning March 28, Edwards Air Force Base has restricted access to the base for certain categories of people.

Col. Matthew Higer, 412th Test Wing commander, announced the new policy March 25.

The new policy means retirees, retiree dependents and veterans will only be able to access Edwards on Wednesdays.

“The safety of all personnel at Edwards AFB is my absolute top concern,” said Higer. “On March 19, the governor of California issued a ‘Stay at Home’ order. In response to this order, I directed Edwards AFB to a mission-essential posture. This posture necessarily restricted access to the installation for retirees and their dependents.

“Unfortunately, it looks like this posture will be in place for several weeks and potentially months,” Higer continued. “In an effort to ensure the health, safety and welfare of all installation residents and workers and still offer base services to our important retiree population I will begin allowing retirees and their dependents on base with the stipulations below.”

Access to the installation is suspended effective March 28 for the following groups:

1. Retirees, retiree dependents and veterans (who do not work on the installation supporting mission-essential, mission-critical, or operationally necessary activities) on all days of the week except Wednesdays.

2. Visitors will require a mission-essential, mission-critical, or operationally necessary letter from a squadron Commander/ Director or higher from the 412th Test Wing or any Mission Partner. Base resident’s immediate family members (parents/siblings/children) will be considered mission-essential visitors.

Access to the installation will continue for the following groups:

1. Active duty military (all Services) and their dependents

2. DOD civilians and other credentialed federal employees that are reporting for mission essential, mission-critical, or operationally necessary duties.

3. Reserve and Guard members who work on the installation;

4. All contractor employees with a valid CAC/DBIDS/Contractor badge reporting for duties, including contractor employees properly sponsored who require an initial access credential/pass

5. Mail and deliveries

6. DeCA and AAFES personnel for all open facilities

7. Members who require emergency access, and do not meet the criteria above, should report to the Visitor Control Center located at the West Gate.

On Wednesdays, the following locations will be open to retirees only and their dependents.

“In an additional effort to keep populations separated, I also ask those that have access to the Commissary other days of the week, please avoid the commissary on Wednesdays,” Higer said. “Mission critical appointments will be allowed.”

1. The Pharmacy will be available from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 a.m.. Appointments can be made by calling 661-277-2052. We will implement a drive-through/car delivery process to improve social distancing. Appointments will only be made if there is already a prescription filled and ready to be picked up. To reduce paper prescriptions, we will continue to push fax, e-prescribing, secure messaging as well as telecons. Also, we are pursuing other options to pass prescriptions as well.

2. Building 3000 services

3. CAC/DEERS appointments will be available 661-277-4281 or online at https://rapids-appointments.dmdc.osd.mil/.

The order took effect at midnight, March 27, local time, and will remain in effect until further notice. If the base goes to a Health Protection Condition DELTA status, this policy will be suspended and retirees, retiree dependents and veterans will not be allowed access to the base. Once the base returns to Health Protection Condition CHARLIE or lower, the access described in this letter will be re-instated.

“The nation and this wing can’t thank our retirees enough for their decades of dedicated service,” said Higer. “You are a “legacy of valor” that can’t be overstated. Unfortunately we are in very difficult times, and I respectfully request your understanding.”