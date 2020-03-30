Headlines – March 30, 2020

Advertisement

News

America’s adversaries keep investing in weapons to take out satellites-

America’s four greatest adversaries are investing in systems that can take out satellites on orbit, including funding laser systems, nuclear power and satellites that shadow American space vehicles.





Business

Raytheon-UTC merger wins approval, pending divestitures-

The merger between two defense giants got the green light from the U.S. Department of Justice, under the condition that divestitures already in the works move forward and another piece of business is shed.



Lockheed offers cash to supply chain, use of private jets for COVID-19 fight-

Lockheed Martin, the world’s largest defense contractor, announced a series of steps March 27 to bolster the defense-industrial base to keep it humming along and to assist in the broader effort against the new coronavirus outbreak.





Defense

DOD reviewing how many Guard, Reserve troops to bring back for COVID-19 fight-

The Pentagon is reviewing how many National Guard, Reserve and Individual Ready Reserve troops to call up in the fight against coronavirus in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order March 27.



More than 9,000 responded to Army’s call for medical personnel-

The Army sent more than 800,000 former soldiers with medical training an email to gauge their interest in assisting with the coronavirus pandemic response, and received more than 9,000 responses, Army leaders said March 26.



U.S. Army finds funds for future attack recon aircraft after FY20 budget cut-

The U.S. Army has shored up a congressionally mandated funding cut to its fiscal 2020 Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft development budget that would have affected its prototyping effort, according to service aviation leadership.



Nearly 4 years after commissioning, U.S. Navy is about to get a fully working stealth destroyer-

The U.S. Navy’s first stealth destroyer, the Zumwalt, is on track to have its combat system installation completed and delivered within days, a source with knowledge of the program told Defense News.



Here’s how COVID-19 is impacting U.S. Air Force’s most important weapons programs-

Over the past few weeks, U.S. defense contractors have watched the new coronavirus, known as COVID-19, transform from a looming threat into a national crisis. But so far there have been no significant negative impacts to Air Force weapons development programs, the service’s acquisition executive said.



Amid a global pandemic, Space Force is still working to get off the ground-

All things considered, the deadly pandemic shutting down non-essential daily life in cities around the country has not thrown the Space Force too off track, as leaders continue standing up the sixth military service.





Veterans

VA leaders warn of workforce shortages, lengthy pandemic as coronavirus cases rise-

Veterans Affairs leaders on March 27 made public their emergency response plan to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, warning that the outbreak “could last 18 months or longer” and that nearly one-third of its workforce may be sidelined by the illness.



VA to accept non-veteran patients in New York to help with coronavirus response-

Veterans Affairs officials in New York will open up 50 beds to non-veteran patients in New York City as part of the department’s federal responsibility to backstop community health needs in the event of a national emergency.



Here’s what will happen if VA runs out of space for patients-

The Department of Veterans Affairs is beginning to divide its inpatient units into two zones to separate non-infectious patients from those with novel coronavirus, officials said.