Headlines – April 3, 2020

Pentagon is looking at reducing, but not eliminating, operations during COVID-19 pandemic-

With more than 800 service members fighting coronavirus a month after the first soldier in South Korea tested positive, the Defense Department is keeping a close on the pandemic’s impact and preparing to make adjustments where necessary.





Done deal: Boeing will have to rip, replace KC-46 sensor and camera systems on its own dime-

Boeing and the Air Force have finalized an agreement to fix the KC-46 aerial refueling tanker’s most serious technical problem, Defense News has learned from multiple sources familiar with the matter.



Space Force awards a $1.2B contract to better track objects on orbit-

U.S. Space Force has awarded L3Harris Technologies a contract worth as much as $1.2 billion for the upkeep and modernization of the military’s ground-based sensors that track objects and activities in space.



Boeing to get $882M in withheld KC-46 funds back for COVID-19-

The U.S. Air Force will release $882 million to Boeing that it had retained due to ongoing technical problems involving the KC-46 tanker, the service announced Thursday. The move is meant to help the company make ends meet during the new coronavirus pandemic.



MDA to inject competition into homeland missile defense contract-

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency plans to hold a competition that could split up the work among contractors to modernize and sustain America’s missile defense system, which is designed to destroy intercontinental ballistic missile threats.



Navy exercises $84.7 million option with Boeing for three MQ-25A Stingrays-

The Navy exercised contract options with Boeing worth $84.7 million to buy three MQ-25A Stingray unmanned aerial refueling tankers as part of a modification to a previously awarded contract.





‘Lack of leadership’: Esper’s pandemic response draws fire as crisis deepens-

Lawmakers, retired officers and experts say the defense secretary was slow to act, far too willing to leave the tough choices to local commanders.



Number of troops testing positive for coronavirus up over 50 percent this week-

COVID-19 cases continue to soar in the military, outpacing the spread of coronavirus in the general U.S. population in the past 24 hours.



Air Force botched building its new air base in Africa-

Construction at the Air Force’s Nigerien Air Base 201 might have violated federal law and skirted security standards, resulting in increased risks for troops operating at the remote outpost, according to a new report released by the Pentagon’s inspector general.



DOD Seeks 5G Prototypes for Air Force Bases-

Work is kicking off to bring fifth-generation wireless network-enabled tools to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.



Thornberry unveils Pentagon reform package-

Rep. Mac Thornberry, the Texas Republican serving as ranking member on the House Armed Services Committee, unveiled proposed legislation April 2 for a package of reforms aimed at the Pentagon.





Trump says VA won’t collect debts, will extend benefits deadlines amid coronavirus outbreak-

President Donald Trump said he will direct the Department of Veterans Affairs to postpone all debt collections and extend deadlines for benefits applications where possible in an effort to lessen the financial impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on veterans and their families.