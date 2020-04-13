News Briefs – April 13, 2020

Advertisement

U.S. officials: Missile defense systems now operating in Iraq

New air defense systems are now protecting American and allied forces at military bases in Iraq where troops have been attacked by Iranian-backed insurgents in recent months, according to U.S. officials.

Patriot missile launchers and two other short-range systems are now in place at al-Asad Air Base, where Iran carried out a massive ballistic missile attack against U.S. and coalition troops in January, and at the military base in Irbil, said officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive weapons movement. A short-range rocket defense system was installed at Camp Taji.

The military has been gradually moving the defensive systems into Iraq over the last few months to provide more protection for troops that have seen a series of rocket and missile attacks.

Soon after Iran launched a massive ballistic missile assault against troops at al-Asad in January, questions were raised about the lack of air defense systems at the bases. But it has taken time to overcome tensions and negotiate with Iraqi leaders, and to also locate defense systems that could be shifted into Iraq. Prior to the missile attacks, U.S. military leaders did not believe the systems were needed there, more than in other locations around the world where such strikes are more frequent.

The systems are now operational, as top U.S. officials warn that threats from Iranian proxy groups continue. AP



Boeing to restart limited local work on jets

Boeing told employees April 10 afternoon that “a safe and orderly restart of limited operations” will begin at a few Washington state sites as early as Monday.

Out of about 30,000 employees idled by the shutdown, Boeing will recall just about 2,500 employees for this work, The Seattle Times reported. The company said it will provide the workers with personal protective equipment and enforce social distancing measures.

The news comes only five days after Boeing announced that its shutdown in the local plants to contain the spread of COVID-19 would be extended indefinitely.

Those called back will be deployed at company defense programs — including the Navy’s P-8 anti-submarine plane built in Renton and the Air Force KC-46 tanker built in Everett — as well as maintenance operations at Moses Lake in support of the grounded 737 MAXs stored there.

In its message to employees, Boeing said that some other “essential labs and support teams will also resume to support critical customer needs.”

Before the initial two-week shutdown that took effect March 25, Boeing had come under criticism from some employees concerned by the growing number of co-workers who’d tested positive for the disease and by the death of one of them.

Jon Holden, president of the International Association of Machinists union District 751, said the restart “certainly is positive as long as Boeing can provide a safe workplace.” AP









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 456 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact