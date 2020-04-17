Headlines – April 17, 2020

Advertisement

News

U.S. inspector general for Afghanistan says problems it identified aren’t being addressed-

The Pentagon has followed less than half of recent recommendations made by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, a report by the watchdog group released April 16 said.



‘Regardless of the impact to my career’ — Crozier’s email revealed, Navy won’t rule out reinstatement-

The leaked letter penned by the former commanding officer of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt landed on nearly every news outlet within 24 hours of it being first published by the San Francisco Chronicle.





Business

Northrop could get $85 billion award to make next-gen ICBMs sooner than expected-

An award for the U.S. Air Force’s Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program is slated to granted by the end of September, but it could happen earlier, the service’s acquisition executive said April 16.



Berlin is reportedly brokering a deal to consolidate German naval shipbuilders-

The German government is facilitating talks between major naval shipbuilders in an effort to set up a national conglomerate rivaling industry champions like Naval Group in France and Fincantieri in Italy, according to a local media report.



Pentagon IG finds JEDI contract didn’t violate law, but ethical questions remain-

The Defense Department’s inspector general found that the procurement of its controversial multibillion-dollar enterprise cloud contract was “consistent with applicable law and acquisition standards,” according to a final report released April 15.



Hensel Phelps Construction nabs $54.3M for undersea training center-

The Navy has awarded Hensel Phelps Construction a $54.3 million contract for design and construction of an undersea operational facility, the Pentagon said April 15.





Defense

Canceled spring break? Troops can now carry over up to 120 days leave this year, thanks to COVID-19 travel ban-

In addition to canceling training and postponing permanent change-of-station moves, the Defense Department’s March 12 stop-movement order threatened to eat up precious vacation time for service members, as canceled leave and restrictions on anything but local travel has grounded many troops.



Major maritime exercise in the Baltic region could be scaled back-

The annual large-scale maritime exercise in the Baltic region dubbed BALTOPS is still slated to kick off but could be scaled back or canceled over COVID-19, according to the commander of U.S. European Command.



Wisconsin, Alabama awarded F-35 fighter jets-

Air National Guard units based in Wisconsin and Alabama have been awarded squadrons of F-35 fighter jets, the U.S. Air Force announced April 15, overcoming vocal opposition from people who live near the base in Wisconsin’s capital city.



A key milestone of the Air Force One replacement program was conducted using virtual tools. It won’t be the last-

The Air Force One replacement program has hit a major development milestone, and it did so without the in-person meetings that have become more risky in the age of the novel coronavirus, the U.S. Air Force’s top acquisition official said on April 16.





Veterans

Lawmakers blast White House for blocking oversight of coronavirus equipment shortages at VA hospitals-

Democratic members of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee on April 16 accused administration officials of trying to stonewall their efforts to monitor shortages in personal protective equipment and other key supplies at VA hospitals during the coronavirus crisis.



VA coronavirus cases jump 11 percent overnight, approach 5,000 nationwide-

The official tally of coronavirus cases in the Veterans Affairs’ health system rose to 4,946 on April 16, a jump of nearly 11 percent from the previous day’s totals.



Wilkie rejects claims that VA staff lack protective equipment amid virus outbreak-

Allegations that the Department of Veterans Affairs is rationing protective equipment among staff who need it and underreporting cases of COVID-19 are untrue, VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said April 16.









