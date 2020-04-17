Navy identifies USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor who died of COVID-19

Advertisement

Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, of Fort Smith, Ark., assigned to USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), died from COVID-19 April 13, 2020, at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

Thacker tested positive for COVID-19 March 30, was removed from the ship and placed in isolation on Naval Base Guam. On April 9, Thacker was found unresponsive during a daily medical check and transferred to Naval Base Guam via ambulance where he was placed in the Intensive Care Unit.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” said Capt. Carlos Sardiello, Theodore Roosevelt’s commanding officer. “Our number one priority continues to be the health and well-being of all members of the Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group and we remain steadfast in our resolve against the spread of this virus.”

Thacker’s spouse, an active duty member stationed in San Diego, was flown via Navy Air Logistics Office flight to Guam, arriving April 11. At the time of his passing, Thacker’s spouse was by his side.

Crew members who tested positive for COVID-19 remain in isolation at controlled locations on Naval Base Guam, where they receive daily medical supportive care. All medical care is being provided by medical personnel from USS Theodore Roosevelt, U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, and elements of the U.S. Marine Corps 3rd Medical Battalion.

To support sailors, USS Theodore Roosevelt has a civilian resiliency counselor, a chaplain team and medical psychologist assisting as needed. The crew is also being supported by Joint Region Marianas and Naval Base Guam chaplains.

USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived in Guam March 27 for a scheduled port visit for resupply and crew rest.









