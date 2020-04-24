News Briefs – April 24, 2020

Advertisement

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it launched satellite

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says it has launched a military satellite into orbit amid wider tensions with the U.S.

The Guard made the announcement on April 22 morning on its official website.

The Guard said the two-stage satellite launch took off from Iran’s Central Desert, without elaborating.

It called the launch “a great achievement.”

The launch comes amid tensions between Tehran and Washington over its collapsing nuclear deal and after a U.S. drone strike killed Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in January.

Iran has suffered several failed satellite launches in recent months. AP



PACAF cancels Red Flag-Alaska

After careful consideration and close coordination with participating nations and units, Pacific Air Forces has cancelled the Red Flag-Alaska 20-2 exercise scheduled for June 11-26 at Eielson Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

The decision to cancel follows ongoing Department of Defense travel restrictions given the number of participants outside of Alaska. PACAF continues to plan subsequent iterations. Local training at all our locations continues, and with our allies and partner, for example where they can meet in international air space.

Red Flag-Alaska is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment with primary flight operations over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 456 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact