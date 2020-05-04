Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Missiles and Defense partner on next gen interceptor

Advertisement

Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a business of Raytheon Technologies, are partnering to pursue a U.S. Missile Defense Agency contract for the Next Generation Interceptor.

This strategic partnership will offer the MDA an interceptor solution that will support the warfighter and MDA’s efforts to rapidly deploy a system that complements and strengthens the existing Ballistic Missile Defense architecture.

“We have the right team, technology and expertise in place to meet our customer’s needs for enhanced capabilities, from the identification of a ballistic missile launched by an adversary, all the way to its elimination,” said Blake Larson, corporate vice president and president Northrop Grumman Space Systems. “Together, we will offer MDA an effective and affordable solution for defending our nation from these emerging threats.”

Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Missiles & Defense currently provide the interceptor booster, kill vehicle, ground systems, fire control and engagement coordination for the country’s Ground-Based Midcourse Defense system. Together, the two companies have conducted over 40 successful exoatmospheric intercepts.

“The joining of true experts — with mastery from threat detection to interception — creates a team capable of developing a revolutionary solution that is designed to defeat emerging threats,” said Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon Missiles & Defense.