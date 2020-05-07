BAE Systems completes acquisition of Airborne Tactical Radios business

Advertisement

BAE Systems has acquired Raytheon’s Airborne Tactical Radios business.

After reaching a definitive agreement in January, BAE Systems has now completed the acquisition of Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s Airborne Tactical Radios (“Airborne Radios”) business, bringing industry-leading, battle-tested products and capabilities into the company’s extensive Electronic Systems portfolio.

“The Airborne Radios business and its people are a great fit for BAE Systems. Together, we are excited about delivering game-changing electronic mission and control solutions to our collective customer base,” said Dave Logan, vice president and general manager of C4ISR Systems at BAE Systems. “We are proud to have this unique combination of people, products, and technologies as part of our BAE Systems family.”

As a leading provider of airborne tactical radio solutions, the Airborne Radios business designs, manufactures, and supplies mission-critical communication systems to the U.S. Department of Defense, allied governments, and large defense aircraft manufacturers. The business has secure, battle-proven communications solutions installed on a broad range of military airborne platforms.

“Moving forward, our focus will be on the successful integration of our businesses to maximize the value we offer to our customers,” said Jeff Jones, director of Airborne Radios. “We look forward to exchanging ideas and learning from each other to foster a culture of innovation that will further enhance our technologies and product offerings to support our shared commitment to the warfighter.”

This acquisition augments BAE Systems’ portfolio in airborne communications with broad-spectrum, multi-band, multi-channel radios that feature robust anti-jamming and encryption capabilities. The business also brings complementary waveform expertise to the Electronic Systems Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Systems business. Most importantly, this represents a strong step for BAE Systems in its sustained commitment to the national security and defense of the U.S. and its allies, and in its efforts to fulfill its mission to protect those who protect us.