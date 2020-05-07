RocketShip delivers third Delta IV to Vandenberg

Advertisement

The hatch opens on a United Launch Alliance barge, known as the RocketShip, revealing a Delta IV Heavy booster May 4, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The barge docked at Vandenberg AFB to offload the final Delta IV Heavy booster for an upcoming launch scheduled to occur later this year. The barge operation is a vital first step to executing the mission of assured access to space.











Mission partners and base members extract a Delta IV Heavy booster from a United Launch Alliance barge, known as the RocketShip, May 4, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The barge docked at Vandenberg AFB to offload the final Delta IV Heavy booster for an upcoming launch scheduled to occur later this year. The barge operation is a vital first step to executing the mission of assured access to space.











Mission partners and base members extract a Delta IV Heavy booster from a United Launch Alliance barge, known as the RocketShip, May 4, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The barge docked at Vandenberg AFB to offload the final Delta IV Heavy booster for an upcoming launch scheduled to occur later this year. The barge operation is a vital first step to executing the mission of assured access to space.











Mission partners guide a Delta IV Heavy booster from a United Launch Alliance barge, known as the RocketShip, to a Horizontal Integration Facility, May 4, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. This was the third and final booster delivered on the RocketShip, which was offloaded four weeks after the first two due to weather conditions.











A Delta IV Heavy booster from a United Launch Alliance barge, known as the RocketShip, proceeds to the Horizontal Integration Facility May 4, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. A HIF is a building within which the stages of a multistage rocket are brought together before the assembled stack is rolled out to the launch pad or space launch complex and raised into a vertical position for final integration and launch.











A Delta IV Heavy booster from a United Launch Alliance barge, known as the RocketShip, proceeds to the Horizontal Integration Facility May 4, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. A HIF is a building within which the stages of a multistage rocket are brought together before the assembled stack is rolled out to the launch pad or space launch complex and raised into a vertical position for final integration and launch.











Three Delta IV Heavy boosters, which were extracted from a United Launch Alliance barge known as the RocketShip, are placed in a Horizontal Integration Facility, May 4, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. A HIF is a building within which the stages of a multistage rocket are brought together before the assembled stack is rolled out to the launch pad or space launch complex and raised into a vertical position for final integration and launch.









