Blue Angels support America Strong in Texas, Louisiana

Advertisement
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, fly over New Orleans, La., May 6, 2020. The flyover was part of America Strong; a collaborative salute from the Navy and Air Force to recognize healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, fly over Houston, Texas, May 6, 2020.
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, fly over Dallas, Texas, May 6, 2020.
Advertisement