Air Force recruiters salute heroes in Los Angeles

The 369th Recruiting Squadron participated in the Salute to Heroes event at the Veteran’s Administration Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System West Los Angeles campus, May 13, 2020.

The event aimed recognized front-line healthcare workers and in particular VA staff and veterans, for their hard work and dedication during COVID-19 pandemic. The event was also part of Public Service Recognition Week and National Police Week to honor the men and women who serve our Nation as federal, state, county and local government employees.

“I volunteered simply because this was a great opportunity to humble myself as a service member with honor, respect and appreciation for the healthcare heroes who put their lives on the line day in and out, to care for our nation’s veterans,” said Master Sgt. Eddie Caro, 369th RCS, flight chief. “This was a great opportunity to create awareness for our heroes in scrubs. It’s a way to demonstrate that our nation’s heroes don’t always wear the traditional uniform.”

Caro and his team took part in a caravan of first responders, 150 American Legion bike riders and military members who drove by the VA hospital honoring healthcare workers.

After the caravan, law enforcement, fire departments, the American Legion and military members parked their vehicles with their emergency lights on to honor the flag.

A live performance of the National Anthem was sang as the U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard presented the flag. A fly over was done by city and county helicopters and the Condor Squadron flying fixed wing aircraft from the World War II era ended the event.



“It means a lot to be involved in an event like this because sometimes hard work goes without any recognition,” said Staff Sgt. Ifayemi Bonner, a 369th RCS recruiter.

For many service members, finding a way to give back or contribute during the COVID-19 pandemic is important.

“I understand that a lot of people have been affected worldwide and wanted to contribute to Salute to Heroes as a way to show my appreciation,” said Tech. Sgt. Christopher Trotter, a 369th RCS recruiter. “I wanted to find a way to make an impact in my local community during COVID-19.”













