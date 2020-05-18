Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Los Angeles, Orange County, Naval Base Ventura County for America Strong nationwide salute

Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Hill
The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” fly over Los Angeles, May 15, 2020. The flyover is part of the America Strong nationwide salute by the military to honor medical professionals and other essential workers serving on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
 
 
 

Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Hill

Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman

Staff members of St. Joseph Hospital watch and take photos from the top floor of a parking garage as the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” fly over the hospital campus in Orange, Calif., May 15, 2020. The flyover is part of the America Strong nationwide salute by the military to honor medical professionals and other essential workers serving on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
 
 
 
Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” fly over St. Joseph Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Orange County campuses in Orange, California, May 15, 2020. The flyover is part of the America Strong nationwide salute by the military to honor medical professionals and other essential workers serving on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
 
 
 
Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” are seen in the air behind St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, California, May 15, 2020, during a second pass of the area. The flyover is part of the America Strong nationwide salute by the military to honor medical professionals and other essential workers serving on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
 
 
 
Air National Guard photograph by Senior Airman Michelle Ulber

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” fly over Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Calif., May 15, 2020. The flyover is part of the America Strong nationwide salute by the military to honor medical professionals and other essential workers serving on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
 
 
 
Air National Guard photograph by Senior Airman Michelle Ulber

