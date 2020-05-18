Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Los Angeles, Orange County, Naval Base Ventura County for America Strong nationwide salute

Advertisement

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” fly over Los Angeles, May 15, 2020. The flyover is part of the America Strong nationwide salute by the military to honor medical professionals and other essential workers serving on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.











The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” fly over Los Angeles, May 15, 2020. The flyover is part of the America Strong nationwide salute by the military to honor medical professionals and other essential workers serving on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.











Staff members of St. Joseph Hospital watch and take photos from the top floor of a parking garage as the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” fly over the hospital campus in Orange, Calif., May 15, 2020. The flyover is part of the America Strong nationwide salute by the military to honor medical professionals and other essential workers serving on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.











The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” fly over St. Joseph Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Orange County campuses in Orange, California, May 15, 2020. The flyover is part of the America Strong nationwide salute by the military to honor medical professionals and other essential workers serving on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.











The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” are seen in the air behind St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, California, May 15, 2020, during a second pass of the area. The flyover is part of the America Strong nationwide salute by the military to honor medical professionals and other essential workers serving on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.











The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” fly over Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Calif., May 15, 2020. The flyover is part of the America Strong nationwide salute by the military to honor medical professionals and other essential workers serving on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.











The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” fly over Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, Calif., May 15, 2020. The flyover is part of the America Strong nationwide salute by the military to honor medical professionals and other essential workers serving on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact