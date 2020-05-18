The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” fly over Los Angeles, May 15, 2020. The flyover is part of the America Strong nationwide salute by the military to honor medical professionals and other essential workers serving on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staff members of St. Joseph Hospital watch and take photos from the top floor of a parking garage as the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” fly over the hospital campus in Orange, Calif., May 15, 2020. The flyover is part of the America Strong nationwide salute by the military to honor medical professionals and other essential workers serving on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” fly over St. Joseph Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Orange County campuses in Orange, California, May 15, 2020. The flyover is part of the America Strong nationwide salute by the military to honor medical professionals and other essential workers serving on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” are seen in the air behind St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, California, May 15, 2020, during a second pass of the area. The flyover is part of the America Strong nationwide salute by the military to honor medical professionals and other essential workers serving on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Los Angeles, Orange County, Naval Base Ventura County for America Strong nationwide salute
