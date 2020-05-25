Memorial Day 2020 – A Video Remembrance – Dennis Anderson

Advertisement

Join AV Nice and Aerotech News as Bill Warford, Dennis Anderson and Bob Alvis share their thoughts on some special people and places tied to our Antelope Valley veteran community.

In this segment, Cold War veteran Dennis Anderson visits the Veterans Court of Honor at the Lancaster Cemetery, looking at the heroic stories of WWII veterans who have called the Antelope Valley Home.

Videos will be shared via numerous social media pages and groups, including Aerotech News, AV Nice, AV Scanner News and Community Groups, You Know You’re From the AV When, and more. Videos are also available for viewing and download via the Aerotech News YouTube Channel. We hope that they will enrich your observance of the Memorial Day holiday, in lieu of the usual gatherings that take place in our communities.









