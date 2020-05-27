Cal Guard Soldiers honor WWII veterans during birthday celebration in Whittier

Advertisement

U.S. Army veteran Randy Zepeda Fernandez, left, and U.S. Coast Guard veteran Sal Guzman, right, listen to a mariachi band play ‘Happy Birthday’ during a social distancing double birthday celebration in Whittier, Calif., on May 24, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was coordinated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to honor the World War II veterans’ 96th and 97th birthdays.











Soldiers with the California Army National Guard’s 250th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion drive a Humvee during a birthday parade for U.S. Army veteran Randy Zepeda Fernandez and U.S. Coast Guard veteran Sal Guzman in Whittier, Calif., on May 24, 2020. The event, which was coordinated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, included a parade and helicopter flyover to honor the World War II veterans’ 96th and 97th birthdays.











U.S. Army Lt. Col. David S. Chang, commander of the 250th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion, California Army National Guard, gifts U.S. Coast Guard veteran Sal Guzman cupcakes and a certificate of appreciation during a birthday celebration for the World War II veteran in Whittier, Calif., on May 24, 2020. The event was coordinated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department and included a parade to celebrate the Guzman’s 97th birthday and the 96th birthday of his lifelong friend and fellow veteran Randy Zepeda Fernandez.









