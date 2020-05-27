Headlines – May 27, 2020

Advertisement

News

Report: Pentagon to present Afghanistan timelines to Trump, including one for a withdrawal by Election Day-

Senior military officials will brief President Donald Trump on several timelines to withdraw forces from Afghanistan, including one to remove all troops by Election Day this November, according to five officials cited in a recent New York Times report.



Russian aircraft deploy to Libya to back private military contractors, AFRICOM says-

Russia has deployed military fighter jets to Al Jufra Airfield in Libya where they are expected to back Russian state-sponsored private military contractors, according to U.S. Africa Command.





Business

Boeing cutting more than 12,000 U.S. jobs, thousands more planned-

Boeing said on Wednesday it was eliminating more than 12,000 U.S. jobs, including 6,770 involuntary layoffs, as the largest American planemaker restructures in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.



Army fears if ‘Future Vertical Lift’ falters, serious fallout for industry might follow-

The U.S. Army is leading what looks to be the biggest rotorcraft program in history. Called Future Vertical Lift, it could eventually buy thousands of aircraft to replace over a dozen different helicopters in the joint inventory.



UK nears final stage of Skynet competition-

Britain’s Ministry of Defence is about to launch the final stage of a competition to manage ground station capabilities for the armed forces Skynet satellite communications.



CAE quarterly income takes beating from COVID-19-

Travel restrictions and closures related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic hit CAE’s civil training and defense segments, fueling a 44.3 percent decline in net income in its fourth quarter, the company said May 22.



Lawmakers order an investigation of KC-46 technical flaws-

A trio of senators are calling for an investigation into technical deficiencies that have delayed the operational employment of the KC-46 tanker made by Boeing.



Germany’s TKMS buys Brazilian shipyard as production hub for local frigate program-

German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems will buy the Oceana shipyard in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina to manufacture Tamandaré-class frigates for Brazil’s Navy, the company announced this week.





Defense

Pentagon’s No. 2 watchdog official resigns-

The No. 2 official in the Pentagon’s Office of Inspector General, Glenn Fine, resigned May 26, several weeks after he was effectively removed as head of a special board to oversee auditing of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus economic relief package.



Live nuclear testing could resume in ‘months’ if needed, official says-

A live nuclear test could be arranged within “months” if requested by the president, a top defense department nuclear official said May 26, following a report that the Trump administration has discussed the first American nuclear test in decades.



U.S. Navy wants $12 billion for unmanned platforms-

The Navy already plans to spend big on robotics platforms in the coming years. As operation and maintenance costs grow and defense budgets tighten, that trend could accelerate, analysts say.



No, Marine Corps is not replacing the M27 with the Army’s next-generation squad weapon after all-

The Marine Corps is walking back an earlier statement that it plans to partner with the Army to replace the M27 Infantry Assault Rifle with the Next Generation Squad Weapon.



Space acquisition: Speed may not fix problems, critics say-

The latest version of the Air Force’s long-overdue report to Congress on space acquisition reform fails to address a number of foundational questions, critics say, including: go fast to do what; who gets to decide the what; and who is accountable if things go pear shaped?



Space Force starts teaching courses to give space professionals ‘warfighting mindsets’-

The U.S. Space Force has started teaching a new series of courses to give new space professionals “warfighting mindsets they will carry with them throughout their entire careers.”





Veterans

Lawmakers call on VA to remove swastikas from headstones in veterans cemeteries-

A bipartisan group of representatives called on the Department of Veterans Affairs to replace or alter three headstones at two cemeteries featuring swastikas or pro-Nazi messages.









