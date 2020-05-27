US Space Force to train space professionals in Space Warfighting Disciplines

Advertisement

Without highly trained space professionals, the U.S. Space Force cannot effectively utilize space systems to increase joint force lethality, cannot ensure the safety of the American public, nor can it defend against near-peer adversaries.

“Our modern lives depend on our space capabilities, and potential adversaries are actively attempting to exploit the benefits space provides us,” said Lt. Col. Daniel Sebeck, 319th Combat Training Squadron commander. “Every day our space warfighters purposefully prepare to negate potential adversaries’ attempts to claim space superiority over us.”

The U.S. Space Force has developed a new series of courses designed to give new space professionals warfighting mindsets they will carry with them throughout their entire careers.

Starting today, the 319 CTS instructor cadre will begin teaching Space Warfighting Follow-on courses at Peterson’s Moorman Space Education and Training Center.

Each course is based on a core Space Warfighting Discipline: Orbital Warfare, Space Battle Management and Space Electronic Warfare.

“With the implementation of SWD training, the U.S. Space Force is transforming the way the U.S. military develops its space warfighters and is laying the foundation for a highly trained, ready force,” Sebeck said. “The Space Force must develop a cadre of space warfighters to protect U.S. interests in space, deter aggression in, from and to space and conduct space operations. The SWF courses are the first step toward mastering and applying space warfare discipline.”

Space is a warfighting domain — secured and protected by the Space Force — in the same way the land, sea and air are protected by the Army, Navy, Marines and Air Force.

“The development and integration of space professionals is a cornerstone of the way we fight wars,” Sebeck said.

Upon graduating from Undergraduate Space Training, new accessions and cross-trainees will immediately move on to the Space Warfighting Follow-on courses.

“The SWF courses pick up where UST Next left off, and builds on operator’s threat based training,” Sebeck said. “We must be ready and lethal, and it is our responsibility as the U.S. Space Force to provide space warfighters the training to defeat threats in the crowded, contested space domain.”

A passive mindset toward tactical operations is dangerous, he went on to say.

“Space warfighters will learn about threats and how space combat disciplines are utilized from the beginning of their career in the Space Force.”

To develop the courses, stakeholder units across the USSF were solicited for inputs for what their inbound operators should know, value and be able to do.

The 319th CTS’ team of instructors then developed training task lists from those inputs, coordinated them through each of the wings and HQ USSF and then built final objectives lists that guided the development of each lesson. All curriculum was developed by a mix of active duty, Reserve and contractor personnel.

The 319th CTS instructor cadre will consist primarily of active duty personnel, contractors, civilians, and Reserve personnel from the 42nd Combat Training Squadron with extensive expertise in space operations.

“The SWF courses are adding an additional layer of depth to the space training pipeline in order to produce more lethal warfighters ready to execute combat operations in the complex space environment of today and tomorrow,” Sebeck said. “These courses are designed to execute one of the primary missions of USSPACECOM: to develop ready and lethal joint warfighters in order to enhance space warfighting readiness and lethality.”

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, all SWF courses began in-residence May 26 as planned. Moorman SETC has taken important safety precautions in order to protect its students and staff, including:

• Evaluating the need to quarantine students traveling from out-of-state;

• Assessing students and instructors through questionnaires prior to schoolhouse entry;

• Requiring the wearing of face masks when 6 ft distancing cannot be maintained;

• Tripling the thorough daily cleaning of facilities;

• And limiting class sizes for all courses at Moorman SETC to 10 students to maintain social distancing.









