Aerotech News Digital Edition – May 29, 2020

Advertisement

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – May 29, 2020

Hello, fans and friends, and welcome to the May 29th edition of Aerotech News and Review! Yet ANOTHER first in Aerospace Valley this past week – Virgin Orbit’s “Cosmic Girl” 747 took to the skies for the first launch of a Launcher One rocket, the next testing step in moving the platform forward into the small satellite launch market. As so often happens in flight test, the mission was a successful failure – while not all objectives were achieved in this flight, much useful data was gathered and the lessons learned will serve to build a foundation for successful attempts in the future. The company’s next rocket is in final stages of integration at its Long Beach manufacturing facility, which will enable the team to progress to its next attempt soon. Click on the link below to read the full story in your free, online copy of Aerotech News and Review, viewable on your desktop or mobile device. Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/xcrh/

AF Flight Test Museum prepares online classes for Junior Test Pilots: page 3

AFRL celebrates 10-year anniversary of X-51A flight: page 4

“On This Date” photo feature – YA-9A Cobra, XF-90, YB-49 and more: page 5

High Desert Hangar Stories – Pride and bragging rights on the Edwards flight line: page 7

All this and much more, in this issue of Aerotech News and Review! Hard copies of this week’s paper will be available beginning May 29th at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley – and with more locations open, they’ll be easier to find! Pick one up when you’re out and about, or click on the link below and access a free digital copy. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #eafbnews #explorethe661, #AerospaceValley

Virgin Orbit’s “Cosmic Girl”, United States Air Force Test Pilot School, NASA Armstrong, Air Force Test Center, Mojave Air and Space Port, NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center, Northrop Grumman