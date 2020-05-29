Lancaster Cemetery marks Memorial Day virtually

(Photograph by Adrienne King)
(Photograph by Adrienne King)

 
(Photograph by Adrienne King)

 
 
(Photograph by Adrienne King)

The flags at Freedom Corner lowered to half-staff to in remembrance of Memorial Day at Lancaster Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, the Lancaster Cemetery did not have a Memorial Day ceremony this year.
 
 
 
 
(Photograph by Adrienne King)

 
(Photograph by Adrienne King)

 
(Photograph by Adrienne King)

 
(Photograph by Adrienne King)

More than 1,000 flags were placed throughout the Lancaster Cemetery to honor the veterans interned at the cemetery. Optimal Hospice provided three wreaths that were placed at the Veterans Court of Honor. Due to Covid-19, the Lancaster Cemetery did not have a Memorial Day ceremony this year.
 
 
 

