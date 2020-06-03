Plane Crazy Saturday is back

Advertisement

After going on hiatus for a few months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Plane Crazy Saturday at the Mojave Air and Space Port is returning 10 a.m.-2 p.m., June 20.

The event will include a PT-17 Stearman Walkaround on the flight line, in front of the Voyager Restaurant, with Diane Barney and Dustin Mosher. Get outside and spend some time on the flight line, social distancing, and learning about this World War II trainer!

Due to recent regulations and suggestions concerning the spread of COVID-19 we will NOT meet in the MASP Board Room. We will instead be entirely outside on the flight line.

This is a historical aircraft display day and a free family ‘educational’ event — kids are especially welcome! Local area pilots will display their one-of-a-kind and historic aircraft.

Fly in and display your aircraft and enjoy visiting with people who speak aviation! Walk in traffic should enter through Voyager Restaurant. Bring your camera, take lots of photos and visit with some of Mojave’s famous pilots! Steve Rushford will be on hand in the Voyager Restaurant to sign tax-exempt forms for pilots to cover March, April and May.

Special thanks to the sponsors of Plane Crazy Saturday: The Mojave Air and Space Port, Voyager Restaurant, Rosamond News, Mission Bank – Mojave, Comfort Inn & Suites in Mojave, Karl’s Hardware in Rosamond, Mojave and Boron, The Loop Community Newspaper, Thom Lapworth — Civ-Mil Support, and Golden Queen Mining.

Please, no dogs or other animals (except for service animals) on the flight line. The flight line is also a no smoking area.









DON'T FORGET TO SIGN UP Get Breaking Aerospace News Sent To Your Inbox! We Never Spam Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Aerotech News & Review. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact